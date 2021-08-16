Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Up to $11.80

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.07. Kaltura shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 6,277 shares changing hands.

KLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

