Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PPIH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. 4,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,306. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

