Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PPIH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.91. 4,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,306. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.35.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $24.42 million for the quarter.
Perma-Pipe International Company Profile
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
