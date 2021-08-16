One One Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

One One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $353.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,051 shares of company stock valued at $68,123,205. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

