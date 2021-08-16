Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.27. 94,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

