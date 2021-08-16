Aave (AAVE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $635.24 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Aave has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and $635.24 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $434.64 or 0.00937926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00110961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,949,786 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

