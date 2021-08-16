Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.40 Million

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $66.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.84 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $34.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $211.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.35 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.17 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 297,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. 1,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,594. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.17 million, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

