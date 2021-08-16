$0.25 EPS Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. 13,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

