Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Up 34.7% This Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00011287 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $313,054.16 and approximately $78,781.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00136472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00158215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,461.18 or 1.00259558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.73 or 0.00927326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.53 or 0.06856869 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

