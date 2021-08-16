SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,295,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,510 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,134,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,196 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,782,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 939,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,746. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.