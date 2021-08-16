Ieq Capital LLC Has $29.73 Million Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Atlassian accounts for 0.9% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Atlassian worth $29,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $213,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 20.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.82. 32,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,811. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.55, a PEG ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $161.30 and a 52-week high of $349.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

