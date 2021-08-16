$81.30 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post sales of $81.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.10 million and the highest is $82.50 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $78.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $325.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.70 million to $329.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $374.40 million, with estimates ranging from $357.20 million to $391.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,253. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

