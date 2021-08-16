Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

