Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 104,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

