Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $513.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.