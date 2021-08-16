Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $409,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.29. 2,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.17. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.