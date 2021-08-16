Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 48.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $92.43. 252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,130. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

