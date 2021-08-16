Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 466,560 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 466,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,149,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.99. 1,243,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

