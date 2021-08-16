Narwhal Capital Management Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11,333.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 85,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,112 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $366.59. 451,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,979,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

