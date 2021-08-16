Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). IRIDEX reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,707. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 million, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the period. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

