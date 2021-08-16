Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.9% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

