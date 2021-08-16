One One Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

One One Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after buying an additional 2,086,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,419,667 shares of company stock worth $832,395,461 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB opened at $362.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.