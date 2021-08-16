Ironwood Financial llc Buys 911 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

VEU traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

