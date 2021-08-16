Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.87. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,466. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

