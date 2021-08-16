EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVER. JMP Securities lowered their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

EVER stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,141. The company has a market capitalization of $581.74 million, a P/E ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

In other EverQuote news, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,258 in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

