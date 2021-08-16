ETHA Lend (ETHA) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, ETHA Lend has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $522,929.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00017189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.26 or 0.00938188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00110795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047772 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend (CRYPTO:ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,504,620 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

