ECOMI Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, ECOMI has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One ECOMI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a total market cap of $490.52 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00054300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00136977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00017189 BTC.

About ECOMI

ECOMI (OMI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

