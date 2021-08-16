Dego Finance (DEGO) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $89.81 million and approximately $51.43 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dego Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.43 or 0.00022440 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00063750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00017189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.26 or 0.00938188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00110795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047772 BTC.

DEGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

