JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.00. JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($1.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Raymond James cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,712 shares of company stock worth $565,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $48,004,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $26,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,852,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. 141,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,090,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

