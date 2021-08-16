Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to post $124.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the lowest is $116.71 million. The Marcus posted sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 270.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $421.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.29 million to $436.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $710.75 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $724.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

MCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Marcus by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,103,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Marcus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 163.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 6,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,146. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

