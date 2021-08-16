First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. 6,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

