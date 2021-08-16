Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) Insider Acquires A$123,750.00 in Stock

Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) insider Michael Fry acquired 11,250,000 shares of Brookside Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$123,750.00 ($88,392.86).

Michael Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Michael Fry 20,000,000 shares of Brookside Energy stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98.

Brookside Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, production, and appraisal of oil and gas projects. It develops oil and gas assets in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, the United States. The company is also involved in the leasing and development of acreage opportunities.

