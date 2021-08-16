BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BioLife Solutions traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $47.15. Approximately 1,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $29,968.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,649,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,734 shares of company stock worth $8,094,675. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 44,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77,241 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.80, a P/E/G ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

