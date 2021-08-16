Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 767,600 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harbor Custom Development by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 391,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,510 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCDI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

