Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Down to $43.23

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.23, but opened at $41.86. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 100 shares.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,171 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 309.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

