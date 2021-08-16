Investors Research Corp Acquires 425 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.15. 15,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,348. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.55. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.03 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

