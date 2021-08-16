Investors Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 228,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $49.07. 13,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $49.73.

