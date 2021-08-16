Investors Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2021

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 327,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.53. 20,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,965. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.