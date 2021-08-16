Investors Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 327,075 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.53. 20,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,965. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27.

