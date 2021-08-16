Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 7,471 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.72. 15,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

