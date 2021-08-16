Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $162,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $147.64. The stock had a trading volume of 73,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

