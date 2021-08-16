Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,045 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 2.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,636,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,006,000 after acquiring an additional 313,982 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 109.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 381.3% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 174,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 137,921 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 67,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,247 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SU shares. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

SU stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 199,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

