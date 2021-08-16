Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $101.88. 24,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,240. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

