Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

