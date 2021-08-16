$0.14 EPS Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is ($0.02). iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iHeartMedia.

Several research firms recently commented on IHRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock remained flat at $$23.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

