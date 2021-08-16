Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.64. 139,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,886,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.88.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.