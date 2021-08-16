Travala.com Reaches Market Cap of $143.50 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00006097 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $143.50 million and $7.91 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00135828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00158612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.88 or 1.00118993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.49 or 0.00920217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.06829799 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,778,587 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

