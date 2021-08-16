Waifu Token (WAIF) Hits Market Cap of $6.96 Million

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. Waifu Token has a market cap of $6.96 million and $177,713.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00135828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00158612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.88 or 1.00118993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.49 or 0.00920217 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.39 or 0.06829799 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 912,647,984 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

