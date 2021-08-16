Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Kforce posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of KFRC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. 2,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.11%.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,184,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kforce by 45.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 590,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 184,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kforce by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $8,480,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

