Analysts Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Daseke reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a return on equity of 90.83% and a net margin of 3.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DSKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 14,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $613.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

