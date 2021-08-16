Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 3,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,195. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -11.76%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.