Investors Research Corp Sells 650 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in GATX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in GATX by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

NYSE:GATX traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.98. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $106.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

